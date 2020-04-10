Calhoun County has plenty of testing supplies for COVID-19 going into the weekend, but some people assumed to have the virus have been sent home without getting tested because they don't meet the labs' criteria, officials said Friday.
Those patients are not accounted for in the data, so while the county had 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, the actual number is likely higher, said Erin Clevenger, chief nursing officer at the Memorial Medical Center.
"I would like to quantify that to see, you know, how many patients we feel like our doctors have sent home with the instructions that, 'Tou're probably positive, but we can't test you,'" she said. “I’ve asked Region 8 if they keep a log of this information and they said, ‘no,’ so I think if they’re not tested, they’re not counted in any kind of statistics.”
Calhoun is one of 22 counties in Region 8 of the State Department of Health Services without its own public health department. Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday in the Crossroads, bringing the regional total to 185.
As a result, the county shares the regional epidemiology department with the other counties who also don't have their one public health department and have to follow their testing criteria or swabs will be rejected and therefore wasted, Clevenger said.
Representatives with the state health department could not be reached for comment.
As of Friday, the Memorial Medical Center had tested about 120 people for the novel coronavirus, not including tests conducted by the Port Lavaca Clinic or private physicians, Clevenger said.
The Port Lavaca Clinic had performed about 25-30 tests as of Thursday, Dr. Leigh Ann Falcon said during a news conference.
If tests are submitted for patients who don't meet that criteria, the state can reject them, Clevenger said.
Until Wednesday, the Memorial Medical Center was able to send any tests to Clinical Pathology Laboratories, a company with more than 200 locations owned by Sonic Healthcare USA, which was internally prioritizing testing.
But that changed mid-week, when CPL told the center they were going to start taking tests only for patients who meet priority 1 or priority 2 criteria because of the growing need, Clevenger said.
CPL has offices in Victoria, but the tests are sent via a daily courier to Austin, she said. Results tend to come back in less than 24 hours if they are tested before 3 p.m., unless they are tested over the weekend.
A patient who doesn’t meet criteria for Region 8 or CPL can still be tested through Quest Diagnostics, Clevenger said, though there is a delay on results.
"That gets sent out of state, and we're told that is going to take five to seven days to get those results,” she said. "At some point, it is kind of like what is the point of knowing a week later? But we're doing it on the ones that a doctor feels like they really need to know."
While health care providers are giving instructions to patients who cannot be tested but are assumed to have the novel coronavirus before they are discharged, the challenge is ensuring those directions are followed, she said.
"We’re telling them they likely have it or are assumed positive and giving them all the instructions, but it is really hard to get the buy-in, you know, from the person if you can't test them, so we're not sure once we discharge them that they really are isolating themselves,” she said. “Also, people with jobs, they're like, 'I need a test, or I need a positive result or they're going to tell me to go back to work.'"
Jackson County, which had four cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, also is among counties in Region 8 without its own public health department.
Officials have yet to encounter patients who need to get tested for COVID-19 but cannot, said Bill Jones, CEO of the Jackson County Hospital District.
“We have not experienced that yet and hopefully we will not,” he said.
Instead, Jackson is grappling with a shortage of testing supplies. They had about 75 test kids left Wednesday and were down to about 55 by Friday, Jones said.
The county is testing about four people a day, so current supplies should last a few weeks if that rate holds, he said. A total of 106 tests had been completed as of Friday, with five pending results.
“We hope to get another supply of them in the near future,” Jones said. “All over the country, we’re short of test kits, especially small, rural hospitals.”
Matagorda County
Four new cases of COVID-19 were announced Friday in Matagorda County, raising the county’s total number of cases to 49.
Of all 49 cases, 10 people have recovered from the disease and three people have died.
In a news release, local officials repeated instructions that anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or who lives with a positive patient should stay in their homes.
“We are hearing unconfirmed reports that some patients that have been told they are positive have been seen running errands during the day,” officials said in the release. “It is very important that if you have been told that you have tested positive for the COVID-19 that you do not leave your house for any reason.”
Wharton County
Two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Wharton County.
An elderly East Bernard man of an unknown age and gender, and 40-year-old Louise man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials announced on Friday in a news release.
The method of transmission for both patients is unknown, officials said.
The two cases bring Wharton's total count to 26, of which seven have recovered, according to the Texas State Health Department.
"As tests continue, our efforts to stop the virus should not decrease and we must continue to work hard to reduce the spread in our area," officials said.
