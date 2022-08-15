Victoria County's two rural districts, Nursery and Bloomington, did well in the TEA's 2021-22 ratings, with Nursery continuing its top marks and Bloomington making clear improvements since before the pandemic.
Bloomington ISD
- Overall rating: B
- Area that showed the most improvement: Superintendent Mark Anglin said the district was happy to see real overall improvement since 2019, when the district received a D. He said the district's individualized education and opportunities for taking college courses was key.
- Area that still needs improvement: Anglin pointed to the district's middle school as an area that needs improvement, as well as the need for district students to get work done in core areas at school as opposed to at home, where they might not get the opportunity.
- Rating for closing the gaps: Not rated
- Distinctions: Bloomington High was awarded a distinction in academic growth.
Nursery ISD
- Overall rating: A
- Area that showed the most improvement: The district's student achievement score increased from an 85 to a 95.
- Area that still needs improvement: Only 64% of the district's students met their grade level standards on the science STAAR assessment, according to the TEA.
- Rating for closing the gaps: A
- Distinctions: Nursery Elementary, the only school in the district, went six for six and was awarded distinctions in English, math, science, academic growth, postsecondary readiness and closing the gap.
