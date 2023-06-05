Police experts examine fragments of a missile after Russia fired a barrage of missiles for the second time in 24 hours, in an unusual daytime attack targeting the Ukrainian capital following overnight strikes, in Kyiv, on May 29, 2023. "A total of 11 missiles were fired: 'Iskander-M' and 'Iskander-K' from a northerly direction," Ukraine's armed forces chief Valery Zaluzhny said, adding that "all the targets were destroyed by air defenses."