POINT COMFORT — The water running through the faucets in Kayla Hall's home on San Jacinto Street stains almost everything it touches.
The 21-year-old Port Lavaca native is tired of trying to scrub away the hues of orange and yellow and tired of the water — a source of constant frustration since she moved in last summer with her husband.
“It’s sad because I have a 6-month old. I don’t want to have to bathe him in this, but it’s gotten to the point where I don’t have a choice,” said Hall. "It just makes everything harder … I can’t cook with it — can’t clean with it, and we can’t drink it, or they say we can. But even if it isn’t the quality, the stuff that settles is still going in your body, so I’d rather not even risk it.”
Built by the Aluminum Company of America in the late 1940s and 1950s, Point Comfort is among cities all over the U.S. grappling with aging drinking water infrastructure.
The American Water Works Association estimates that most of the nation's existing drinking water pipes need to be repaired or replaced before 2040, which will dramatically increase costs for utilities and their customers.
Installed in the 1940s and 1950s, Point Comfort’s main water lines that haven’t been replaced are about 70 years old, said City Administrator Robby Silva. The piping systems in original homes, if not already replaced by homeowners, are likely just as old, he said.
Expensive replacements
In December, Hall became the third person in 2020 to filed a complaint with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality about Point Comfort's water.
The regulatory agency conducted an onsite investigation that included field tests to ensure adequate disinfectant residuals and acceptable pressures, said Brian McGovern, a spokesman for TCEQ.
A field test was also conducted for total iron in the distribution system, he said
The investigation is ongoing, but the city's water system has a superior ranking from TCEQ, which implies the water system is exceeding minimum standards for operation and water quality.
While the city is confident in the water quality, Silva said they have been working to update the infrastructure.
Residents' complaints of rust-colored water and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's rules and regulations for public water systems led Point Comfort to start replacing water lines in 2015, he said.
"One of the issues we were having is that our water lines were serving more houses than were allowed by TCEQ, so that kind of flagged the city that we needed to do replacements," he said. "The main focus is (also) targeting the discoloration of the water because that is a complaint that we do get because of the iron pipes and rust running through them."
The city's water system has 296 connections and serves a population of 3,287, including 2,850 that Formosa Plastics Corp. purchases from the city, according to TCEQ's Drinking Water Watch database.
TCEQ's rules and regulations require water systems that serve more than 250 connections, such as Point Comfort, to have a minimum waterline size of 8 inches in diameter.
The old city water lines in Point Comfort are 2 inches in diameter, Silva said, which is the minimum size for a maximum number of 10 connections.
Replacing water infrastructure is expensive for any city but especially trying for small cities like Point Comfort, which is largely relying on Community Development Block Grants to cover the costs.
"The city has been using these funds because they've really been the city's only avenue to do these projects," Silva said. "We're talking about $300,000 here, for each of these projects."
To put that price tag in perspective, the city's utility budget for 2021-2022 includes an expected income of $1.28 million for the fiscal year and expected operation expenses of $1.1 million, he said.
Using rural CDBG funds secured through the Texas Department of Agriculture, Point Comfort started replacing 4,207 linear feet of cast iron water lines for $288,750 in 2015.
In 2017, the city used CDBG funds to replace an additional 3,790 linear feet of 2-inch cast iron water lines with 6- and 8-inch C-900 PVC piping for $270,000, Silva said.
The replacements were concentrated on the north side of town as well as a small portion of the south side. The city plans to replace the bulk of remaining water lines, including the one that runs beneath Hall's street, with two concurrent replacement projects.
"We’re really hoping that doing these two concurrent projects will make a dramatic improvement to what has been experienced so far, partly because it is essentially half the town that is being replaced whereas the other half of the town has already been replaced," he said.
One of those projects will need CDBG funding, while the other will be paid for using the city's Municipal Development District that is funded through sales tax dollars.
The city hired GrantWorks as its administrative service provider Jan. 4 for 2021-2022 CDBG grant applications. The city's Municipal Development District also approved a proposal for the municipal-funded replacement project that a local engineer put together after meeting with Silva and Mayor John Warren in December.
On Monday, the Point Comfort City Council is expected to approve the proposal, which will allow the city to move forward with hiring an engineer and putting out bids for contractors, Silva said.
The city is in the early stages of putting together a timeline for the locally-funded project, but hopes to start construction on the replacements by late spring or early summer and complete them by the end of 2021, he said.
The CDBG-funded replacements will take much longer because of the application process. From application to completion, the projects can take about two to three years, he said.
“I understand that the residents, especially the new residents, may be frustrated but we really want to reassure our residents that we’re here to work for them," Silva said. "While we have so many constraints like financial constraints, we’re thinking outside of the box and trying to see what we can do to really update the city in general.”
Temporary solutions
Until the water lines are replaced, the city has limited, temporary solutions to address the issue of discolored water.
Water lines and fire hydrants are routinely flushed to maintain water quality and clean the water distribution pipes. The increase flow rate scours the inside of pipes and cleans out debris and buildup.
The city also started a temporary chlorine burn Jan. 4, which means it converted the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. Chloramine, composed of free chlorine and ammonia, is widely used as a disinfectant but prolonged usage can impact growth and persistence of organic matter in distribution pipes.
The chlorine burn aims to better stabilize the disinfection process and remove any excess ammonia that could have accumulated in the system overtime.
“That is another process that we can do locally, but again, that is like a band aid over a bullet wound,” Silva said.
A day after the chlorine burn started, Hall prepared a bath for her 6-month-old son, Troy. As water filled up the rust-stained tub, she found herself relieved to see that, while still tinted yellow, the water was more clear than usual.
“It is kind of silly, but he is my first child and people take those cute pictures of their baby’s in baths. I can’t do that because it looks disgusting,” she said. “It makes me feel bad because he shouldn’t have to bathe in water like this; he is a baby.”
Hall used store-bought water to bathe her son for several months, but that became too expensive overtime, she said.
“If I would have known, I wouldn’t have moved here," Hall said about the water. “At first, I thought I would move anywhere in Point Comfort but my husband’s dad lives on the opposite side of town and he still sometimes gets orange water.
"Now, I’m not sure I would want to be in Point Comfort at all.”
