Rob Brooks with Bayer will discuss innovative pasture management concepts.
Brooks was the Invora herbicide sales representative for Southeast Texas for Bayer, before his company went independent.
Invora herbicide helps restore rangeland health by reducing the negative impacts of hard-to-manage brush that compete with desirable vegetation for valuable nutrients, water, sunlight and space. Invora combines two different active ingredients to provide better brush management and control a wide spectrum of undesirable trees, brush, and herbaceous weeds.
Invora provides effective long-term control of honey mesquite and huisache and is effective in rangeland restoration.
“There is a fine line and balance,” Brooks said. “We have to maintain control of weeds and brush.”
Brooks said that with 25% canopy cover you can lose grass for cattle.
“The cheapest way to feed cattle is you want them to ingest grass,” Brooks said.
A single application of Invora can kill mesquite for more than 10 years. It can kill huisache for more than five years. The white or off white crystalline powder can be applied by farmers who attend the show’s training. The farmers must complete picolinic acid chemistry training every two years. Invora Herbicide is a Group 4 herbicide, for control of invasive species on non-hayed private rangeland in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Arizona.
“When we use Invora for brush control at the proper time, it can really turn a pasture around in a hurry,” Brooks said. “Our main focus is currently on improving grasses and making hayfields more productive.”