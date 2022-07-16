The winds of the Sahara Desert have carried the colossal African desert's sand across the Atlantic Ocean this weekend to haze up the summer skies of Victoria once again.

The desert-driven haze has resulted in moderate air quality, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Control. It is expected to linger until Monday afternoon.

Since the sand is elevated in the atmosphere, most people will be unaffected by the sands, but for those with respiratory conditions or those particularly sensitive to air-quality changes should take whatever precautions they feel necessary, including wearing masks, said Tim Humphrey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

The hazey condition will also result in vibrant sunrises and sunsets, Humphrey said.

This is the second time this year the sands have visited the Crossroads, and while the dry desert winds can stifle hurricanes in the Atlantic, a more-active than normal hurricane season is still expected over the next two months, he said.

"Overall conditions are just going to be — throughout the course of the season in terms of wind shear and ocean temperatures — more favorable for hurricane development," Humphrey said.