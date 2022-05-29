Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Monroe Hobbs
Monroe Hobbs, 18, Lakeland University, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, business

"In 10 years, I'd really like to either own my own company or be running a company with a few of my friends either here in Texas or in Wisconsin."

— Monroe Hobbs

Juan Llompart
Juan Llompart, 18, Baylor University, interventional radiology

"In 10 years, second year residency is where I see myself, working as a radiology or surgical resident."

— Juan Llompart

Ryan Ward
Ryan Ward, 18, Texas A&M, biology

"In 10 years, I see myself doing something I love whether its doing what I plan to go into now or not, and just being happy and helping other people out."

— Ryan Ward

Josh Munoz
Josh Munoz, 18, University of Texas San Antonio, chemical engineering or criminology

"In 10 years, I see myself being happy, just doing what I love and helping others because that's all I want to do."

— Josh Munoz

Arely Ibarra
Arely Ibarra, 18, University of Texas San Antonio, criminology/criminal justice

"Wow! In 10 years, I see myself definitely helping kids. I want to go into the justice system and work with kids. Help kids who are in the system. Also, I see myself being happy and hopefully having a family of my own."

— Arely Ibarra

Kerigan Baumgartner
Kerigan Baumgartner, 18, Texas A&M Kingsville, veterinary medicine

"After the first four years of college, I want to own my own vet clinic."

— Kerigan Baumgartner

