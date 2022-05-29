Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
"In 10 years, I'd really like to either own my own company or be running a company with a few of my friends either here in Texas or in Wisconsin."
— Monroe Hobbs
"In 10 years, second year residency is where I see myself, working as a radiology or surgical resident."
— Juan Llompart
"In 10 years, I see myself doing something I love whether its doing what I plan to go into now or not, and just being happy and helping other people out."
— Ryan Ward
"In 10 years, I see myself being happy, just doing what I love and helping others because that's all I want to do."
— Josh Munoz
"Wow! In 10 years, I see myself definitely helping kids. I want to go into the justice system and work with kids. Help kids who are in the system. Also, I see myself being happy and hopefully having a family of my own."
— Arely Ibarra
"After the first four years of college, I want to own my own vet clinic."
— Kerigan Baumgartner
