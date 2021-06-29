Generic education
Metro Creative

The students listed on the President's Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2021 semester.

The students listed on the Dean's List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2021 semester.

President's List

Bay City: Brittney Flores, Nicholas Harris, Caitlin Yates

Boling: Dominique Rodriguez

East Bernard:  Katelynn Leonards, Andrea Rincon Morales

El Campo: Erica Harris, Emanuel Hernandez, Rachel Pustejovsky, Daniela Vazquez

Falls City: Lauren Lyssy

Goliad: Hunter Troell

Karnes City: Serenity Alaniz

Kenedy: Megan Bailey

Rockport: Denaee Sims

Victoria: Dustin Hempel, Blair Jacobusse, Brayden Johnson, Mary Konarik, Lane McGehee, Nathan Oliver, Ansliee Stehling

Wharton: Mackenzie Alexander, Cooper Hawk, Ja'Lea Quintero-Brooks

Dean's List

Bay City: Uday Atodaria, Brittany Condry, Brittney Flores, Nicholas Harris, Jaden Jaramillo, Brittany Miller, Nicholas Simons, Brock Williams-Rodriguez, Caitlin Yates

Beeville: Stephanie Del Bosque, Whitlee Whitlow

Boling: Trista Garza, Dominique Rodriguez, Korbyn Rolf

Cedar Lane: Gwyneth Sidney

Cuero: Jessa Knox, Kelly Stock

East Bernard: Kortlan Faulk, Kasey Kretzschmar, Katelynn Leonards, Mackensi Muzik, Amanda Rincon - Morales, Andrea Rincon Morales, Danielle Vacek

Edna: Daniel Gonzales

El Campo: Malyssa Cadriel, Dierra George, Erica Harris, Emanuel Hernandez, Aubree Matthews, Rachel Pustejovsky, Daniela Vazquez

Falls City: Lauren Lyssy

Francitas: Kathleen Akin

Goliad: Hunter Troell

Gonzales: Katelyn Ostby

Harwood: Tiffany Guerra

Karnes City: Serenity Alaniz

Kenedy: Megan Bailey

Palacios: Paytyn Saha

Refugio: Richard Mascorro

Rockport: Danielle Moya, Denaee Sims

Van Vleck: Julia Landry

Victoria: Elliett Hanes, Dustin Hempel, Blair Jacobusse, Brayden Johnson, Austin Kainer, Mary Konarik, Lane McGehee, Nathan Oliver, Katelyn Perez, Tiara Steele, Ansliee Stehling

Wharton: Mackenzie Alexander, Cooper Hawk, Lauren Orsak, Ja'Lea Quintero-Brooks, Jason Wisnieski

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.