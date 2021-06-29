The students listed on the President's Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2021 semester.
The students listed on the Dean's List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Spring 2021 semester.
President's List
Bay City: Brittney Flores, Nicholas Harris, Caitlin Yates
Boling: Dominique Rodriguez
East Bernard: Katelynn Leonards, Andrea Rincon Morales
El Campo: Erica Harris, Emanuel Hernandez, Rachel Pustejovsky, Daniela Vazquez
Falls City: Lauren Lyssy
Goliad: Hunter Troell
Karnes City: Serenity Alaniz
Kenedy: Megan Bailey
Rockport: Denaee Sims
Victoria: Dustin Hempel, Blair Jacobusse, Brayden Johnson, Mary Konarik, Lane McGehee, Nathan Oliver, Ansliee Stehling
Wharton: Mackenzie Alexander, Cooper Hawk, Ja'Lea Quintero-Brooks
Dean's List
Bay City: Uday Atodaria, Brittany Condry, Brittney Flores, Nicholas Harris, Jaden Jaramillo, Brittany Miller, Nicholas Simons, Brock Williams-Rodriguez, Caitlin Yates
Beeville: Stephanie Del Bosque, Whitlee Whitlow
Boling: Trista Garza, Dominique Rodriguez, Korbyn Rolf
Cedar Lane: Gwyneth Sidney
Cuero: Jessa Knox, Kelly Stock
East Bernard: Kortlan Faulk, Kasey Kretzschmar, Katelynn Leonards, Mackensi Muzik, Amanda Rincon - Morales, Andrea Rincon Morales, Danielle Vacek
Edna: Daniel Gonzales
El Campo: Malyssa Cadriel, Dierra George, Erica Harris, Emanuel Hernandez, Aubree Matthews, Rachel Pustejovsky, Daniela Vazquez
Falls City: Lauren Lyssy
Francitas: Kathleen Akin
Goliad: Hunter Troell
Gonzales: Katelyn Ostby
Harwood: Tiffany Guerra
Karnes City: Serenity Alaniz
Kenedy: Megan Bailey
Palacios: Paytyn Saha
Refugio: Richard Mascorro
Rockport: Danielle Moya, Denaee Sims
Van Vleck: Julia Landry
Victoria: Elliett Hanes, Dustin Hempel, Blair Jacobusse, Brayden Johnson, Austin Kainer, Mary Konarik, Lane McGehee, Nathan Oliver, Katelyn Perez, Tiara Steele, Ansliee Stehling
Wharton: Mackenzie Alexander, Cooper Hawk, Lauren Orsak, Ja'Lea Quintero-Brooks, Jason Wisnieski
