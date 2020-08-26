Hundreds of volunteers take to the beaches every year for the Texas General Land Office’s statewide Adopt-A-Beach cleanup, but no such initiative exists for remote bay shorelines and beaches – where trash poses a threat to wildlife and clutters pristine environments.
To reach those local areas, the San Antonio Bay Partnership is launching an annual bay cleanup program aimed at ridding San Antonio and Espiritu Santo bays of debris.
“I got sick and tired of seeing so much trash in the bays that I fish and thought enough is enough,” said Allan Berger, chairman of the San Antonio Bay Partnership. “We’re starting small, just trying to do stuff out of Port O’Connor, but there is an opportunity to do this bay-wide.”
With the help of volunteers, the nonprofit plans to sift through 50 miles of shoreline near Port O’Connor for plastic pollution at its inaugural event Sept. 12.
Overtime, the nonprofit hopes to grow the program to remove plastic litter on shorelines stretching from the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge to Pass Cavallo near Port O’Connor.
“In some ways, this is a logistical test to figure out how difficult this effort is,” Berger said. “Hopefully, it will go well and we can learn a lot and do better next year.”
The inaugural event was scheduled to be held in conjunction with TGLO‘s Adopt-A-Beach day, annually held Sept. 12, but the state agency canceled both its April and September statewide beach cleanups because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All of the shorelines the San Antonio Bay Partnership plans to sweep are only accessible by boat. Organizers are looking for volunteers who can serve as captains, deckhands and collectors.
Berger said they are in particular need of volunteers who have boats that can be used during the clean up.
To measure the pollution problem, volunteers will be asked to enter collections into the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s Marine Debris Tracker mobile application.
Targeted pollution includes bottles, cans, buckets and smaller containers that can be safely handled.
In addition to removing visible trash, the program strives to improve understanding of where and why trash accumulates and identify possible root causes, as well as engage the public in protecting the bays.“I have some sense that it is not coming in from the Gulf; it is coming in from people who are on the bay,” Berger said. “If we can clarify that some, then maybe this program can ask us all to do better in minding our trash.”
