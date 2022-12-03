Santa has returned to the Victoria Mall for a limited engagement ahead of his annual flight around the world to deliver gifts.
The mall said families can enjoy the magic of Santa this holiday season, share Christmas wish lists and have pictures taken with Santa by his Christmas elves through Christmas Eve.
Families can wear festive pajamas every Tuesday or get silly with an ugly Christmas sweater every Thursday while Santa is at the mall.
In addition, Storytime with Santa on Wednesdays, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. will feature traditional Christmas classics.
Santa’s workshop has several photo packages available and prices vary. Reservations and walk-ups are welcome.
For information on Santa events and to make a reservation to meet Santa visit shopvictoriamall.com.