Last week Megan Driver received an all too common call about a dog in need of help.
Pictures of the young German Shepard had been circulating on Facebook, but no one had stopped to call authorities, said Driver, who has long rescued animals in the region and founded her nonprofit, Saving Animal Lives 24/7, a few years ago.
"No one picked him up or called, so he was actually ran over by the time we got to him," Driver said.
The dog's back legs and tail were severely injured when she arrived at his side in a ditch along a Telferner back road, she said.
"He was in a tremendous amount of pain and obviously was in shock," she said. "I was expecting a dog hit by a car, but I was also not quite prepared for him. He was so broken. I had to take a moment to control my emotions."
Driver took the dog, who has since been named Claus Ascher after a resilient Jewish German refugee in WWII, to Crossroads Veterinary Clinic.
There, he underwent surgery to save his back legs and had to have his tail amputated, said Dr. Mark Besancon.
As of Tuesday, Claus was still recovering at the facility. Besancon said he has started walking on three legs and is undergoing physical therapy for the more severely inured of his two back legs.
"This will be weeks to months of healing for him, especially with the bones," Besancon said. "He's got a long way to go, but he is a fighter and progressing really well."
Claus' story is unfortunately not unique, Driver said. Since the start of 2021, she said she has brought 276 rescues to the Crossroads Veterinary Clinic for treatment.
"Just this past year, we easily have two a month who are as broken as Claus," Driver said. "They're on busy roads. You do not just pass by that. You do not just do nothing."
Driver has two volunteers who work with her, and she is in the process of building a small shelter at her home in Bloomington. All of her nonprofit's operations are funded through donations.
"The big thing with Megan Driver is that she gives a lot of pets second chances, and a lot of them require more involved treatments. She definitely takes those on, and with that, they come with a higher price tag to get them better," Besancon said. "She does a really good job with fundraising to take on these more complicated cases … it all boils down to the finances because it is hard to find donors."
On Friday and Saturday, Driver is holding a garage sale and raffle from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to raise funds for mounting vet bills. Archie, a rescued pony, will make an appearance on Saturday for pictures.
Each animal can need thousands of dollars worth of treatment, depending on the severity of the state it's in upon rescue.
"They've had broken legs, broken backs, broken pelvises and broken tails, so our vet bill, needless to say, is pretty high right now," Driver said.
The rescuer hopes the community will show up in support of animals like Claus, who has to endure a long road to recovery. She also hopes his story will make people think before passing by animals who are roaming loose.
"I really can't stress the importance of stopping and calling someone enough," she said. "It takes two seconds and can save their life."
