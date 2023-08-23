COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday the state’s new six-week abortion ban is constitutional, allowing the law to go into effect.
The 4-1 ruling comes after a new justice was elected and the General Assembly rewrote a previous six-week law. Earlier this year, the previous iteration of the court had ruled 3-2 against a different version of a six-week abortion ban, saying at the time that it violated a woman’s constitutional right to privacy.
The Supreme Court, made up of five male justices, in June heard oral arguments over whether a revived six-week abortion ban in South Carolina violates a woman’s right to privacy under the state’s constitution. Before Wednesday’s decision, the state’s 20-week abortion law was in place, making South Carolina an unlikely abortion destination in the Southeast.
Lawmakers included four exceptions in the six-week law: for rape and incest up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, in cases of fatal fetal anomaly and in cases protecting the mother’s life.
“The Supreme Court’s ruling marks a historic moment in our state’s history and is the culmination of years of hard work and determination by so many in our state to ensure that the sanctity of life is protected,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. “With this victory, we protect the lives of countless unborn children and reaffirm South Carolina’s place as one of the most pro-life states in America.”
But a leader of one of the groups challenging the law disagreed. “Today the only all-male state supreme court in the United States reversed its own precedent to uphold an unpopular and extreme infringement on personal bodily freedom," said Jace Woodrum, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina.
"Seeking an abortion is a deeply personal decision that should be guided by the health and personal circumstances of individual South Carolinians — not restricted based on where they live, who they are, or how much money they have. Make no mistake: this law will harm the health and well-being of South Carolinians."