The Christmas holiday schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
Garbage schedule
Garbage and curbside recycling will be collected as normally scheduled.
Residents who have extra garbage from the holiday season that does not fit into the provided bin may place the excess garbage in standard trash cans or in plastic trash bags. The excess garbage will be picked up on regularly scheduled garbage collection days Dec. 27-31.
Yard waste will not be collected Dec. 27-31 to accommodate the extra garbage collection services.
After this courtesy pickup time, all trash must again be placed inside the city-provided trash bins, and the lid must be able to close. Residents should not place the additional cans and bags within 5 feet of the gray city-provided bin. All trash and garbage must be at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the scheduled collection day.
The compost site will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The landfill will be closed Christmas Day.
Live Christmas trees will be collected on residents’ regularly designated yard waste collection days beginning Jan. 3. Stands, lights, ornaments and other artificial materials must be removed from the tree. Artificial and flocked trees will not be accepted as yard waste.
Texas Zoo
The zoo will be closed Christmas Day.
Riverside Golf Course
The golf course will be closed Christmas Day.
City and county offices
All nonemergency city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holidays. Victoria County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. Victoria County Health Center will be closed Thursday and Friday. The Victoria Community Health Center will be closed Friday and Monday. The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission will be closed Thursday and Friday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate. Victoria Transit will be closed Friday and Saturday.
Museums
Five Points Museum will be closed Friday through Sunday. The Nave Museum will be closed Thursday through Jan. 20. The Museum of the Coastal Bend will be closed through Jan. 3. Children’s Discovery Museum will be closed Friday and Saturday.
Libraries
The Victoria Public Library will be closed Thursday through Saturday. The Victoria College Library and the University of Houston-Victoria Library will be closed through Jan. 2.
State offices
Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent will be closed Friday. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed Thursday and Friday. Department of Public Safety driver’s license office will be closed Thursday and Friday.
U.S. Postal Service
The post offices will be closed Saturday.
Financial institutions
IBC Bank, Trust Texas Bank, New First Bank and Wells Fargo will close at noon Friday and will be closed Saturday. Prosperity Bank will close at 1 p.m. Friday and will be closed Saturday. American Bank will close at 2 p.m. Friday and will be closed Saturday. First Convenience Bank will close at 4 p.m. Friday and will be closed Saturday.
Schools
All Victoria public schools will be closed through Jan. 3. Victoria Christian School, Faith Academy, St. Joseph High School and Trinity Episcopal School will be closed through Jan. 3. Nazareth Academy and Our Lady of Victory School will be closed through Jan. 2.
Higher education
The University of Houston-Victoria campus will be closed through Jan. 17. The Victoria College campus will be closed through Jan. 2.
Victoria Advocate
The Advocate will close at noon Friday and will be closed Saturday and Monday. The customer service department will be open 7-10 a.m. Sunday.
The customer service automated system is available 24 hours a day, every day.
All other departments, except the newsroom, will be closed Saturday and Monday. To report news any time, call 361-574-1222.
