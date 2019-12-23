The Christmas holiday schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
Garbage schedule
If your normal garbage collection is Tuesday, Christmas Eve, it will be collected as normal. There will be no garbage collection service on Wednesday, Christmas Day.
The Solid Waste Department will accommodate customers with additional garbage from the Christmas holiday by offering extra trash collection on your designated day from Dec. 26-31.
Residents are asked to put extra holiday trash in either plastic garbage bags or standard store-bought trash cans no larger than 45 gallons by 7 a.m. on their garbage collection day.
Place carts in front of the curb/gutter and/or street with the wheels/handle facing the home. Cart lids must be completely closed. There must be a five-foot clearance between all city-issued carts and any additional trash cans or other obstacles.
If your normal yard waste collection falls Wednesday, Christmas Day, then your yard waste will be collected Saturday.
Yard waste will not be collected Dec. 26-31.
The Victoria County Landfill will be closed Christmas Day. The compost facility will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Christmas tree collection
Christmas trees will be collected as yard waste on your designated yard waste day, beginning Jan. 6. Everything – including stands, lights, ornaments and other decorations – must be removed before the tree can be collected. Flocked trees (trees coated in artificial snow) will not be accepted as yard waste.
Recycling collection
If your regular recycling collection day falls on Christmas Day, then your recycling will be collected Dec. 21. Curbside recycling for all other routes will be collected as normal.
Texas Zoo
The zoo will be closed Wednesday.
City and county offices
All non-emergency city offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for the Christmas holidays. Victoria County offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The Victoria County Health Center will close at noon Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday. The Victoria City-County Health Department will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate. Victoria Transit will be closed Wednesday.
Museums
The Five Points Museum and the Nave Museum will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The Children's Discovery Museum will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Libraries
The Victoria Public Library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library will be closed through Jan. 2.
State offices
Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed Tuesday through Thursday. The Department of Public Safety driver’s license office will be closed Monday through Thursday.
U.S. Postal Service
The post offices will be closed Wednesday.
Financial institutions
IBC Bank, TrustTexas Bank and New First Bank will close at noon Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday. Prosperity Bank will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday. American Bank will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday. First Convenience Bank will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday.
Schools
All Victoria public schools will be closed through Jan. 7. Victoria Christian School will also be closed through Jan. 7. Faith Academy and Trinity Episcopal School will be closed through Jan. 6. St. Joseph High School, Nazareth Academy and Our Lady of Victory School will be closed through Jan. 3.
Higher education
The University of Houston-Victoria campus will be closed through Jan. 2. The Victoria College campus will be closed through Jan. 1.
Victoria Advocate
The Advocate will close at noon Tuesday.
You may call customer service from 6 to 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
All other departments, except the newsroom, will be closed Wednesday, Christmas Day. To report news any time, call 361-574-1222.
