The Columbus Day schedule for government offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
GARBAGE SCHEDULE
Normal garbage and limb collection will occur. The brush site and landfill will be open. The recycling center is closed Mondays. The city asks residents to have their garbage set out by 7 a.m.
TEXAS ZOO
The zoo will be open Monday.
CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES
City offices will be open Monday. Victoria Transit will run regular routes. Victoria County offices will be open. The Victoria County Public Health Center will be open. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.
MUSEUMS
Museums are normally closed Monday.
LIBRARIES
The Victoria Public Library and the Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library will be open normal hours Monday.
STATE OFFICES
Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent, Texas Department of Human Services and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be open Monday.
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE
The post offices will be closed Monday with express mail delivery only.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
First Convenience Bank will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. All other banks will be closed Monday.
SCHOOLS
All Victoria public school will be closed. All private schools, except Nazareth Academy, will be closed. Preschool at Victoria Christian School will be open while the kindergarten through 11 grades will be closed.
HIGHER EDUCATION
The Victoria College campus and the University of Houston-Victoria campus will be open Monday.
VICTORIA ADVOCATE
All departments will be open regular business hours. To report news at any time, call 361-574-1222.