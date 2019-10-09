The Columbus Day schedule for government offices and other services in the Victoria area:
GARBAGE SCHEDULE
Normal garbage/limb collection will occur. The brush site, recycling center and landfill will be open.
TEXAS ZOO
The zoo will be open Monday.
CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES
City offices will be open Monday. Victoria Transit will run regular routes. Victoria County offices will be open. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.
MUSEUMS
Museums are closed Monday.
LIBRARIES
The Victoria Public Library and the Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library will be open normal hours Monday.
STATE OFFICES
Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent, Texas Department of Human Services and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be open Monday.
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE
The post offices will be closed Monday with express mail delivery only.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
First Convenience Bank will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. All other banks will be closed Monday.
SCHOOLS
All Victoria private schools will be open for classes Monday. VISD and Trinity Episcopal School will be closed.
HIGHER EDUCATION
The Victoria College campus and the University of Houston-Victoria campus will be open Monday.
VICTORIA ADVOCATE
All departments will be open regular business hours. To report news at any time, call 361-574-1222.
