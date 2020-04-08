The Good Friday and Easter schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:

Garbage Schedule

Automated garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and tree limb pickup will be collected on Good Friday. The compost, brush site will be closed. The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Texas Zoo

The zoo remains closed until further notice.

City and County Offices

All city offices will be closed on Good Friday. Transit will run regular routes. All Victoria County offices, including the Victoria County Health Department, will be closed on Good Friday. Victoria County Heath Center will close at noon on Good Friday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.

Museums

All museums remain closed until further notice.

Libraries

The Victoria Public Library remains closed until April 30. E-books, audio books and digital resources are available 24/7 online. The Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library will remain closed until further notice.

State Offices

Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent will have normal operating hours, they can be contacted by phone and email. The Department of Public Safety Driver’s License Office is closed until further notice.

U.S. Postal Service

The post offices will be operating normal business hours.

Financial Institutions

Trust Texas Bank will close at noon Good Friday. All other area banks will have normal operating hours for drive-thru banking.

Victoria Advocate

All departments, except the newsroom, will close at noon on Good Friday. To report news at any time, call 361-574-1222.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.