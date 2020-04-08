The Good Friday and Easter schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
Garbage Schedule
Automated garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and tree limb pickup will be collected on Good Friday. The compost, brush site will be closed. The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Texas Zoo
The zoo remains closed until further notice.
City and County Offices
All city offices will be closed on Good Friday. Transit will run regular routes. All Victoria County offices, including the Victoria County Health Department, will be closed on Good Friday. Victoria County Heath Center will close at noon on Good Friday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.
Museums
All museums remain closed until further notice.
Libraries
The Victoria Public Library remains closed until April 30. E-books, audio books and digital resources are available 24/7 online. The Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library will remain closed until further notice.
State Offices
Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent will have normal operating hours, they can be contacted by phone and email. The Department of Public Safety Driver’s License Office is closed until further notice.
U.S. Postal Service
The post offices will be operating normal business hours.
Financial Institutions
Trust Texas Bank will close at noon Good Friday. All other area banks will have normal operating hours for drive-thru banking.
Victoria Advocate
All departments, except the newsroom, will close at noon on Good Friday. To report news at any time, call 361-574-1222.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.