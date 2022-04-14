The Good Friday and Easter schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
Garbage Schedule
Automated garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and tree limb pickup will be collected on Good Friday. The compost, brush site and landfill will be open.
Texas Zoo
The zoo will be open Good Friday as well as Saturday and Easter Sunday.
Riverside Golf Course
Riverside Golf Course will be open Good Friday.
City and County Offices
All city offices will be closed on Good Friday. Transit will run regular routes. All Victoria County offices, including the Victoria County Health Department, will be closed on Good Friday. Victoria Community Heath Center will close at noon Good Friday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.
Museums
Museum of the Coastal Bend will be closed Good Friday and Saturday. Children’s Discovery Museum will be open Good Friday. The Nave Museum will be closed Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday.
Libraries
The Victoria Public Library will be closed Good Friday and Saturday. The University of Houston-Victoria Library will be open Good Friday. The Victoria College library will be closed Good Friday.
State Offices
Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent will be open Good Friday. Texas Parks and Wildlife will be closed Good Friday.
U.S. Postal Service
The post offices will be operating normal business hours.
Financial Institutions
TrustTexas Bank will close at noon Good Friday. All other area banks will have normal operating hours.
Schools
All Victoria public schools will be closed Good Friday, classes will resume on Monday. Nazareth Academy, Trinity Episcopal School, Faith Academy, Our Lady of Victory School, Victoria Christian School and St. Joseph High School will be closed Good Friday and Monday.
Higher Education
The University of Houston-Victoria campus will be open Good Friday. The Victoria College campus will be closed Good Friday.
Victoria Advocate
All departments, except the newsroom, will close at noon Good Friday. The customer service automated system is available 24 hours a day, every day. To report news at any time, call 361-574-1222.
