Labor Day
What's open, what's closed on Labor Day? Here's a schedule for governmental offices and other services on Monday:

GARBAGE SCHEDULE

Automated garbage and curbside recycling routes will run as normal. Brush and yard waste will be collected. The landfill will be open. The compost/brush site facility will be closed on Monday.

RIVERSIDE GOLF COURSE

The golf course will be open Monday.

TEXAS ZOO

The zoo will be open Monday.

CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES

All non-emergency city offices will be closed Monday. Transit will operate with its normal schedule Monday. All Victoria County offices, including the Victoria County Health Department and Victoria Community Health Center, will be closed Monday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.

MUSEUMS

Museums are normally closed Mondays.

LIBRARIES

The Victoria Public Library and the Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library will be closed Monday.

STATE OFFICES

Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent, Department of Public Safety Driver’s License Office, Texas Department of Human Services and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed Monday.

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE

The post offices will be closed Monday.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

First Convenience Bank will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday. All other banks will be closed Monday.

SCHOOLS

All Victoria public and private schools will be closed Monday.

HIGHER EDUCATION

The Victoria College campus and the University of Houston-Victoria campus will be closed Monday.

VICTORIA ADVOCATE

All departments, except the newsroom, will be closed Monday. The customer service automated system is available 24 hours a day, every day. To report news at any time, call 361-574-1222.

