What's open, what's closed on Labor Day? Here's a schedule for governmental offices and other services on Monday:
GARBAGE SCHEDULE
Automated garbage and curbside recycling routes will run as normal. Brush and yard waste will be collected. The landfill will be open. The compost/brush site facility will be closed on Monday.
RIVERSIDE GOLF COURSE
The golf course will be open Monday.
TEXAS ZOO
The zoo will be open Monday.
CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES
All non-emergency city offices will be closed Monday. Transit will operate with its normal schedule Monday. All Victoria County offices, including the Victoria County Health Department and Victoria Community Health Center, will be closed Monday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.
MUSEUMS
Museums are normally closed Mondays.
LIBRARIES
The Victoria Public Library and the Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library will be closed Monday.
STATE OFFICES
Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent, Department of Public Safety Driver’s License Office, Texas Department of Human Services and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed Monday.
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE
The post offices will be closed Monday.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
First Convenience Bank will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday. All other banks will be closed Monday.
SCHOOLS
All Victoria public and private schools will be closed Monday.
HIGHER EDUCATION
The Victoria College campus and the University of Houston-Victoria campus will be closed Monday.
VICTORIA ADVOCATE
All departments, except the newsroom, will be closed Monday. The customer service automated system is available 24 hours a day, every day. To report news at any time, call 361-574-1222.