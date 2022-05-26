US Flag

 Victoria County Master Gardener Virginia Ruschhaupt

The Memorial Day schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:

GARBAGE SCHEDULE

Automated garbage, curbside recycling, brush and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on Monday. The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The compost facility will be closed for public use on Monday.

TEXAS ZOO

The zoo will be open on Monday.

RIVERSIDE GOLF COURSE

The golf course will be open on Monday.

CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES

All city offices will be closed on Monday. Transit will not operate on Monday. All Victoria County offices will be closed. The Victoria County Public Health Department and Victoria Community Health Center will be closed. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.

MUSEUMS

Museums are normally closed Monday.

LIBRARIES

The Victoria Public Library and the Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library will be closed Monday.

STATE OFFICES

Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, Department of Public Safety Driver’s License Office, Texas Department of Human Services, Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed on Monday.

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE

Post offices will be closed on Monday.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

First Convenience Bank will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. All other banks will be closed on Monday.

SCHOOLS

All Victoria public and private schools will be closed Monday.

HIGHER EDUCATION

The Victoria College campus and the University of Houston-Victoria campus will be closed Monday.

VICTORIA ADVOCATE

All departments, except the newsroom, will be closed on Monday. The customer service automated system is available 24 hours a day, every day. To report news at any time, call 361-574-1222.

