The Memorial Day schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:

GARBAGE SCHEDULE

Regular garbage, curbside recycling and yard waste or tree limb collection will occur. The compost/brush site will be closed. The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TEXAS ZOO

The zoo will be closed Monday.

CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES

All city offices will be closed Monday. Transit will not operate Monday. All Victoria County offices will be closed. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.

MUSEUMS

The Museum of the Coastal Bend will be closed on Monday. All other museums remain closed until further notice.

LIBRARIES

The Victoria Public Library and the Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library remain closed.

STATE OFFICES

Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent will be closed on Monday. Department of Public Safety Driver’s License Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department remain closed.

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE

The post offices will be closed Monday.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

First Convenience Bank will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. All other banks will be closed Monday.

SCHOOLS

All Victoria public and private schools remain closed.

HIGHER EDUCATION

The Victoria College campus and the University of Houston-Victoria campus remain closed.

VICTORIA ADVOCATE

All departments, except the newsroom, will be closed Monday. To report news at any time, call 361-574-1222.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.