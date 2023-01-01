The New Year holiday schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
Garbage schedule
Garbage and curbside recycling will be collected as normally scheduled.
Extra garbage from the holiday season must be placed in city-provided trash bins, and the lid must be able to close. Residents should not place the additional cans and bags within 5 feet of the gray city-provided bin. All trash and garbage must be at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the scheduled collection day.
Live Christmas trees will be collected on residents’ regularly designated yard waste collection days beginning Jan. 2. Stands, lights, ornaments and other artificial materials must be removed from the tree. Artificial and flocked trees will not be accepted as yard waste.
Texas Zoo
The zoo will be closed Monday.
Riverside Golf Course
The golf course will be open.
City and county offices
All nonemergency city and county offices will be closed Monday. Victoria County Health Department will be closed Monday. The Victoria Community Health Center will be closed Monday. The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission will be closed Monday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate. Victoria Transit will be closed Monday.
Museums
Victoria's museums - Five Points Museum, Nave Museum, Museum of the Coastal Bend and Children's Discovery Museum - are closed Monday.
Libraries
The libraries - The Victoria Public Library, the Victoria College Library and the University of Houston-Victoria Library will be closed Monday.
State offices
Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent will be open Monday. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed Monday. Department of Public Safety driver’s license office will be closed Monday.
U.S. Postal Service
The post offices will be closed Monday.
Financial institutions
IBC Bank, Trust Texas Bank, New First Bank, Prosperity Bank, American Bank, First Convenience Bank and Wells Fargo will be closed Monday.
Schools
All Victoria public schools will be closed through Jan. 3. Victoria Christian School, Faith Academy, St. Joseph High School and Trinity Episcopal School will be closed through Jan. 3. Nazareth Academy and Our Lady of Victory School will be closed through Jan. 2.
Higher education
The University of Houston-Victoria and Victoria College classes begin Jan. 17.
Victoria Advocate
The Advocate will be closed Monday.
The customer service automated system is available 24 hours a day, every day.
All other departments, except the newsroom, will be closed Monday. To report news any time, call 361-574-1222.