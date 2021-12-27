Kids ring in New Year
Buy Now

London Mitchell, 8, right, and others reach upward as balloons are released at the Children's Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent during the museum's New Year's celebration in 2018.

 Advocate file photo

The New Year’s Day holiday schedule for government offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:

GARBAGE SCHEDULE

Garbage and curbside recycling will be collected as normally scheduled.

Yard waste will not be collected Dec. 27-31 to accommodate the extra garbage collection services.

The Victoria County Landfill and Compost Facility will be closed Jan. 1.

CHRISTMAS TREE COLLECTION

Live Christmas trees will be collected on residents’ regularly designated yard waste collection days beginning  Jan. 3. Stands, lights, ornaments and other artificial materials must be removed from the tree. Artificial and flocked trees will not be accepted as yard waste.

TEXAS ZOO

The zoo will be open Jan. 1.

CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES

All nonemergency city offices will be closed Friday. Victoria County offices will be closed Jan. 3. The Victoria City-County Health Department will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 31 and will be closed Jan. 1. The Victoria Community Health Center will be closed Friday and Monday. Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission will be closed Thursday and Friday. Victoria Transit will be closed Friday and Saturday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.

MUSEUMS

Five Points Museum and the Children’s Discovery Museum will be closed Saturday. The Museum of the Coastal Bend will be closed through Jan. 3. The Nave Museum will be closed through Jan. 21.

LIBRARIES

The Victoria Public Library will be closed Friday and Saturday. The Victoria College Library and the University of Houston-Victoria Library will be closed through Jan. 2.

STATE OFFICES

Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent will be open Friday. The Department of Public Safety driver’s license office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will close at noon Friday and will be closed Saturday.

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE

The post offices will be closed Saturday.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

First Convenience Bank will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and will be open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Wells Fargo, American Bank and New First Bank will close at 4 p.m. Friday and will be closed Saturday. All other banks and financial institutions will be closed Saturday.

SCHOOLS

All Victoria public schools will be closed through Jan. 3; classes resume Jan. 4. Victoria Christian School, St. Joseph High School, Faith Academy and Trinity Episcopal School will also be closed through Jan. 3. Nazareth Academy and Our Lady of Victory School will be closed through Jan. 2.

HIGHER EDUCATION

The University of Houston-Victoria campus will be closed through Jan. 17. The Victoria College campus will be closed through Jan. 2.

VICTORIA ADVOCATE

You may call customer service from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The customer service automated system is available 24 hours a day, every day.

All other departments, except the newsroom, will be closed Friday. To report news anytime, call 361-574-1222.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.