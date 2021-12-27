The New Year’s Day holiday schedule for government offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
GARBAGE SCHEDULE
Garbage and curbside recycling will be collected as normally scheduled.
Yard waste will not be collected Dec. 27-31 to accommodate the extra garbage collection services.
The Victoria County Landfill and Compost Facility will be closed Jan. 1.
CHRISTMAS TREE COLLECTION
Live Christmas trees will be collected on residents’ regularly designated yard waste collection days beginning Jan. 3. Stands, lights, ornaments and other artificial materials must be removed from the tree. Artificial and flocked trees will not be accepted as yard waste.
TEXAS ZOO
The zoo will be open Jan. 1.
CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES
All nonemergency city offices will be closed Friday. Victoria County offices will be closed Jan. 3. The Victoria City-County Health Department will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 31 and will be closed Jan. 1. The Victoria Community Health Center will be closed Friday and Monday. Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission will be closed Thursday and Friday. Victoria Transit will be closed Friday and Saturday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.
MUSEUMS
Five Points Museum and the Children’s Discovery Museum will be closed Saturday. The Museum of the Coastal Bend will be closed through Jan. 3. The Nave Museum will be closed through Jan. 21.
LIBRARIES
The Victoria Public Library will be closed Friday and Saturday. The Victoria College Library and the University of Houston-Victoria Library will be closed through Jan. 2.
STATE OFFICES
Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent will be open Friday. The Department of Public Safety driver’s license office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will close at noon Friday and will be closed Saturday.
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE
The post offices will be closed Saturday.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
First Convenience Bank will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and will be open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Wells Fargo, American Bank and New First Bank will close at 4 p.m. Friday and will be closed Saturday. All other banks and financial institutions will be closed Saturday.
SCHOOLS
All Victoria public schools will be closed through Jan. 3; classes resume Jan. 4. Victoria Christian School, St. Joseph High School, Faith Academy and Trinity Episcopal School will also be closed through Jan. 3. Nazareth Academy and Our Lady of Victory School will be closed through Jan. 2.
HIGHER EDUCATION
The University of Houston-Victoria campus will be closed through Jan. 17. The Victoria College campus will be closed through Jan. 2.
VICTORIA ADVOCATE
You may call customer service from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The customer service automated system is available 24 hours a day, every day.
All other departments, except the newsroom, will be closed Friday. To report news anytime, call 361-574-1222.
