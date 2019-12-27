The New Year’s Day holiday schedule for government offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
GARBAGE SCHEDULE
Solid waste services will not be provided Jan. 1.
If your recycling collection day falls on Jan. 1, then your recycling will be collected Jan. 4.
If your normal yard waste collection falls on Jan. 1, then your yard waste will be collected Jan. 4.
The Victoria County Landfill and Compost Facility will be closed Jan. 1.
CHRISTMAS TREE COLLECTION
Christmas trees will be collected as yard waste on your designated yard waste day beginning Jan. 6. Remove everything from the tree – including stands, lights, ornaments and other decorations – before the tree is put out for collection. Flocked trees (trees coated in artificial snow) will not be accepted as yard waste.
TEXAS ZOO
The zoo will be open Jan. 1.
CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES
All non-emergency city offices will be closed Jan. 1, normal hours resume Jan. 2. City hall, the Victoria City-County Health Department and Victoria County offices will be closed Jan. 1. The Victoria County Health Center will close at noon Dec. 31 and will be closed Jan. 1. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate. Victoria Transit will be closed Jan. 1.
MUSEUMS
Five Points Museum will be closed Jan. 1. Children's Discovery Museum and the Nave Museum will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
LIBRARIES
The Victoria Public Library will be closed Jan. 1. The Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library will be closed through Jan. 1 and reopen Jan. 2.
STATE OFFICES
Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent will be closed Jan. 1. The Department of Public Safety driver’s license office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE
The post offices will be closed Jan. 1.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
First Convenience Bank will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 1. All other banks and financial institutions will be closed Jan. 1.
SCHOOLS
All Victoria public schools will be closed through Jan. 7, classes resume Jan. 8. Victoria Christian School will also be closed through Jan. 7. Faith Academy and Trinity Episcopal School will be closed through Jan. 6. St. Joseph High School, Nazareth Academy and Our Lady of Victory School will be closed through Jan. 3.
HIGHER EDUCATION
The University of Houston-Victoria campus will be closed through Jan. 1 and reopen Jan. 2. The Victoria College campus will be closed through Jan. 1.
VICTORIA ADVOCATE
You may call customer service from 6 to 10 a.m. Jan. 1.
All other departments, except the newsroom, will be closed Jan. 1. To report news anytime, call 361-574-1222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.