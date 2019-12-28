The New Year’s Day holiday schedule for government offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
GARBAGE SCHEDULE
Solid waste services will not be provided Wednesday.
If your recycling collection day falls Wednesday, then your recycling will be collected Saturday.
If your normal yard waste collection falls Wednesday, then your yard waste will be collected Saturday.
The Victoria County Landfill and Compost Facility will be closed Wednesday.
CHRISTMAS TREE COLLECTION
Christmas trees will be collected as yard waste on your designated yard waste day beginning Jan. 6. Remove everything from the tree – including stands, lights, ornaments and other decorations – before the tree is put out for collection. Flocked trees (trees coated in artificial snow) will not be accepted as yard waste.
TEXAS ZOO
The zoo will be open Wednesday.
CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES
All non-emergency city offices will be closed Wednesday; normal hours resume Thursday. City Hall, the Victoria City-County Health Department and Victoria County offices will be closed Wednesday. The Victoria County Health Center will close at noon Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate. Victoria Transit will be closed Wednesday.
MUSEUMS
The Five Points Museum will be closed Wednesday. The Children’s Discovery Museum and the Nave Museum will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
LIBRARIES
The Victoria Public Library will be closed Wednesday. The Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library will be closed through Wednesday and will reopen Thursday.
STATE OFFICES
Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent will be closed Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety driver’s license office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE
The post offices will be closed Wednesday.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
First Convenience Bank will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday. All other banks and financial institutions will be closed Wednesday.
SCHOOLS
All Victoria public schools will be closed through Jan. 7; classes resume Jan. 8. Victoria Christian School will also be closed through Jan. 7. Faith Academy and Trinity Episcopal School will be closed through Jan. 6. St. Joseph High School, Nazareth Academy and Our Lady of Victory School will be closed through Friday.
HIGHER EDUCATION
The University of Houston-Victoria campus will be closed through Wednesday and will reopen Thursday. The Victoria College campus will be closed through Wednesday.
VICTORIA ADVOCATE
You may call customer service 6-10 a.m. Wednesday.
All other departments, except the newsroom, will be closed Wednesday. To report news anytime, call 361-574-1222.
