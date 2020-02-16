The Presidents Day schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
GARBAGE SCHEDULE
Regular garbage, recycling and limb collection will occur. The brush site will be open Monday. The landfill will be open Monday until 5 p.m.
TEXAS ZOO
The zoo will be open Monday.
CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES
All city offices will be closed Monday. Transit will run regular routes. All Victoria County offices will be closed. Victoria County Public Health Department will be closed. Victoria Community Health Center will be open. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.
MUSEUMS
Museums are normally closed on Monday.
LIBRARIES
The Victoria Public Library will be open until 5 p.m. The Victoria College/University of Houston- Victoria Library will be open normal hours Monday.
STATE OFFICES
Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission, Workforce Solutions, Department of Public Safety Driver’s License Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed Monday.
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE
The post offices will be closed Monday.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
First Convenience Bank will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. All other banks will be closed Monday.
SCHOOLS
All Victoria public schools will be closed Monday. Trinity, Faith Academy and Victoria Christian School will be closed Monday. Our Lady of Victory, Nazareth Academy and St. Joseph High School will be open.
HIGHER EDUCATION
The Victoria College campus and the University of Houston-Victoria campus will be open Monday.
VICTORIA ADVOCATE
All departments will be open for regular business hours. To report news at any time, call 361-574- 1222.
