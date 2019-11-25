The Thanksgiving week schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
GARBAGE SCHEDULE
The Solid Waste Department will be closed Thursday. All residents whose garbage pickup is normally Thursday will have trash collected Wednesday. Residents whose yard waste is normally collected Thursdays will have it picked up Saturday. Recycling that is normally collected Thursdays will be picked up Saturday. All garbage, yard waste and recycling routes will resume normal schedules Friday. If there are questions or concerns, contact the city’s Solid Waste Department at 361-485-3220.
TEXAS ZOO
The zoo will be closed Thursday.
CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES
All nonemergency city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. City Hall, the Victoria City-County Health Department, Victoria County offices and the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission will be closed Thursday and Friday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate. The Victoria Transit will not operate Thursday and Friday.
MUSEUMS
All museums will be closed Thursday and Friday, except the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, which will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday.
LIBRARIES
The Victoria Public Library will be closed Thursday and Friday. The Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
STATE OFFICES
Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, Texas Department of Human Services and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed Thursday and Friday. The Department of Public Safety driver’s license office will be closed Wednesday through Friday.
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE
The post offices will be closed Thursday with express mail delivery only.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
All banks will be closed Thursday.
SCHOOLS
All Victoria public schools will be closed all week. Also closed for the week will be Faith Academy, Trinity Episcopal School, Victoria Christian School and St. Joseph High School. Nazareth Academy and Our Lady of Victory will be closed Wednesday through Friday.
HIGHER EDUCATION
The Victoria College campus will be closed all week, and no classes will be held. The University of Houston-Victoria campus will close Thursday and Friday.
VICTORIA ADVOCATE
You may call customer service from 6 to 10 a.m. Thursday. All other departments, except the newsroom, will be closed Thursday. Regular business hours will resume Friday.
To report news any time, call 361-574-1222.
Obituary deadline for Thanksgiving Day is 10 a.m. Wednesday. Obituary deadline for Friday is 3 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.