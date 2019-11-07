The Veterans Day schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
GARBAGE SCHEDULE
- The Solid Waste Department will follow a normal pickup schedule Monday. Automated garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and/or tree limbs will be collected on their normal schedule.
TEXAS ZOO
- The zoo will be open during regular business hours.
CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES
- City hall, the Victoria City-County Health Department, Victoria County offices and the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission will be closed Monday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate. The Victoria Transit will follow its normal schedule.
MUSEUMS
- All museums are regularly closed on Mondays.
LIBRARIES
- The Victoria Public Library will be closed Monday. The Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library will be open normal hours.
STATE OFFICES
- Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent, Department of Public Safety driver’s license office, Texas Department of Health and Human Services will have normal operating hours. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed.
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE
- The post offices will be closed Monday.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
- First Convenience Bank will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. All other banks will be closed Monday.
SCHOOLS
- VISD schools will be closed Monday. All Catholic Schools will be open Monday.
HIGHER EDUCATION
- The Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria campuses will be open during regular hours Monday.
VICTORIA ADVOCATE
- All departments will be open regular business hours Monday. To report news at any time, call the newsroom at 361-574-1222.
