The Veterans Day schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
GARBAGE SCHEDULE
- The Solid Waste Department will follow a normal pickup schedule Wednesday. Automated garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and/or tree limbs will be collected on their normal schedule. The compost/brush site will be open. The landfill will be open 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
TEXAS ZOO
- The zoo will be open on Wednesday.
CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES
- City hall, the Victoria City-County Health Department, Victoria County offices and the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission will be closed Wednesday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate. The Victoria Transit will follow its normal schedule.
MUSEUMS
- Children's Discovery Museum and the Museum of the Coastal Bend will be open Wednesday. The Nave Museum will be closed Wednesday.
LIBRARIES
- The Victoria Public Library will be closed Wednesday. The Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library will be open normal hours.
STATE OFFICES
- Workforce Solution Golden Crescent, Department of Public Safety driver’s license office, Community Heath Centers of South Central Texas, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed Wednesday.
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE
- The post offices will be closed Wednesday.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
- First Convenience Bank will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. All other banks will be closed Wednesday.
SCHOOLS
- VISD schools and Victoria Christian School will be closed Wednesday. All other Catholic schools will be open Wednesday.
HIGHER EDUCATION
- The Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria campuses will be open during regular hours Wednesday.
VICTORIA ADVOCATE
All departments will be open regular business hours Wednesday. To report news at any time, call the newsroom at 361-574-1222.
