The Veterans Day schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
GARBAGE SCHEDULE
- The Solid Waste Department will follow a normal pickup schedule Thursday. Automated garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and/or tree limbs will be collected on their normal schedule. The compost/brush site will be open. The landfill will be open 7 a.m. — 4 p.m.
TEXAS ZOO
- The zoo will be open on Thursday.
Riverside Golf Course
- The golf course will be open on Thursday.
CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES
- City hall, the Victoria City-County Health Department, and Victoria County offices will be closed Thursday. The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission will be open on Thursday and closed on Friday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate. Victoria Transit will follow its normal schedule.
MUSEUMS
- The Children’s Discovery Museum and the Museum of the Coastal Bend will be open Thursday.
LIBRARIES
- The Victoria Public Library will be closed Thursday. The Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library will be open normal hours.
STATE OFFICES
- Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, Department of Public Safety driver’s license office, Community Heath Centers of South Central Texas and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed Thursday.
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE
- Post offices will be closed Thursday.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
- First Convenience Bank will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. All other banks will be closed Thursday.
SCHOOLS
- VISD schools and Victoria Christian School will be closed Thursday. All other Catholic schools will be open Thursday.
HIGHER EDUCATION
- Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria campuses will be open during regular hours Thursday.
VICTORIA ADVOCATE
- All departments will be open regular business hours Thursday. To report news at any time, call the newsroom at 361-574-1222.
