The Victoria school district's board of trustees advanced a number of infrastructure projects during their meeting Thursday night, including a number of planned security measures.
After a unanimous vote, the board accepted the district administration's recommendation to name Rawley McCoy & Associates as the architect for security improvements across multiple district buildings.
"We are fine-tuning some of our facilities and enhancing some features," Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer said. "Many are already in place ... and there are some projects that require the work of an architect, for example designing a vestibule for Howell Middle School."
Rawley McCoy & Associates is a Victoria architectural firm the district is already working with to design the new Mission Valley Elementary School, which the district expects to be completed during the 2024-25 school year.
The board appointed Elise Tate, a Mission Valley parent, and Jonas Titas, the president of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, to the district's Bond Oversight Committee, which oversees the $25.8 million bond funding the new Mission Valley school. The committee previously had two open positions.
The district's plan to replace HVAC systems also advanced after another unanimous vote, where the board decided to move forward with hiring a contractor in order to allow them to work with an engineer during the project's design phase. That project will be funded through federal COVID-19 relief money.
The meeting's consent agenda, a number of often-procedural resolutions approved en masse, included an allowance for the City of Victoria to build a sidewalk at Rowland Elementary School and for district clinics to stock and administer Narcan, which treats opioid overdoses.
The board also voted to put the former Victoria ISD Family Connections Center, 1611 E. North St., and the former Guadalupe Elementary building, 1952 Guadalupe Road, up for sale. Both properties are currently vacant.
The former Guadalupe Elementary building was originally put up for sale earlier this year, but Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said the district did not receive any bids then.