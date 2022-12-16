The Victoria school district's board of trustees unanimously approved an agreement with Oriana Solar for a tax value limitation on the company's planned solar power facility.

Oriana Solar is owned by Advanced Power, a Swiss energy company that said construction on the 240 MWdc power facility is set to begin in 2023, and that it’s expected to power 34,000 homes when it becomes operational in 2024.

The planned facility will be located just north of Victoria's city limits, east of U.S. 77 and Tate Road.

The district has faced five security audits from the state government in the 2022-23 school year so far, according to a presentation from the district's risk manager Sherri Hathaway.

None of those audits found an unlocked outside door, Hathaway said. A directory handed down by Gov. Greg Abbott over the summer required all school exterior doors to be locked.

Three out of the five audits found at least one unlocked classroom door, though in two of those campuses it was only one unlocked door out of all of the school's classrooms. The state auditor found three doors unlocked at the third campus.

Requiring classroom doors to be locked is an internal district practice.

"So far, we're doing a great job," Hathaway said to the board, adding that the district had put in place a corrective action plan to ensure that all classroom doors would be locked going forward.

Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer also discussed the district's performance on the Texas Education Agency's financial accountability ratings with the board during Thursday's meeting.

The district received the highest possible designation, "superior," scoring 100 out of 100 possible points. That rating is based on data from the 2020-21 school year.

About 85% of districts and charter schools also received that highest possible designation, according to a TEA news release.

The board also unanimously voted to approve the use of a competitive sealed proposal method for a district HVAC project, which will be funded by federal COVID-19 relief money.

During the board's October meeting, the board had voted to approve the use of a construction manager at-risk method. Since then, the district's administration found a possible legal issue with using federal relief dollars for a construction manager at-risk project, which necessitated the about-face, Meyer said.

At the beginning of the meeting, the district recognized students who were named AP Scholars, who won awards through their performance on Advanced Placement exams.