Frigid temperatures this past February sprang over 50 volunteers into action to rescue local sea turtles.
Sixteen sea turtles stranded along Matagorda and San Antonio bays were saved by the rescue team.
For the past two years, the Mid-Coast Sea Turtle Rescue program, based primarily out of Seadrift and Port O'Connor, has filled a gap that rescue teams from Galveston, Port Aransas and Padre Island could not cover themselves, according to program founder Brigid Berger.
"We were one of the last pieces needed to get the whole coast covered," Berger said.
The inspiration for the turtle rescue program sparked soon after Winter Storm Uri came to the coast in February 2021. Berger and Kelley Kowal, a regional director from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's Coastal Fisheries office, walked 2 miles down an island bordering Espiritu Santo Bay.
"We found 140 dead turtles that had washed up along the shorelines," Berger said.
Dangers presented by winter storms represent only part of the threats sea turtles face year-round.
Bycatch, the act of accidentally catching an animal using equipment meant for other species, is a common issue for turtles in Texas bays.
Federal lawmakers sought to tackle the problem in 1987 by requiring shrimpers to keep turtles out of trawling nets by attaching bars with openings that are too small for a turtle to fit through. This contraption is known as an excluder device.
"Prior to (the law) there were a lot of sea turtles dying in those bottom trawling nets," said Pamela Plotkin, the director of the Texas Sea Grant program. "Since 1990, there have been fewer interactions between sea turtles and shrimp trawl nets and there have been fewer deaths recorded for many species along the Texas coast."
Another piece of legislation siding in favor of sea turtles is the Endangered Species Act passed in 1973. Kemp's ridley sea turtles, the most common sea turtle species in Texas, are on the list of endangered animals.
The Endangered Species Act prohibits most people from taking sea turtles and their eggs away from waters and nesting beaches, Plotkin said.
"The protection of the nesting beaches allowed us to protect the females and their eggs, so more hatchlings were getting into the water," Plotkin said. "They are also protected in the fisheries that were most responsible for their incidental capture."
By making it unlawful to capture sea turtles and their eggs, people are also steered away from eating the animals. Plotkin said some cultural traditions believe in eating turtles because they are a good source of protein.
Protections for the five sea turtle species that are present throughout the Texas coast have been in place for nearly 50 years, but according to Plotkin, the populations have not fully recovered yet.
"It's on an upward trajectory, which is very promising," Plotkin said. "Today you can walk along any jetty in Texas and see dozens of sea turtles. Back in the 1980s, you could hardly ever see one sea turtle when you would walk down the jetties."
If Texas beachgoers discover a sea turtle on shore, they can use their phone to notify authorities of their finding. The Texas Sea Grant's iSeaTurtle app is one resource for sea turtle reporting. Calling 1-866-TURTLE5 is another method.
Berger said the Mid-Coast Sea Turtle Rescue program is currently in need of more on-call volunteers, in case sea turtles in the bays near Crossroads coastal towns need to be rescued.
"We've found several in the Matagorda Peninsula," Berger said. "You can also spot sea turtles near Galveston, Port Aransas and South Padre Island."