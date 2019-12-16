Louis Warren is embarking on a new challenge after climbing the ranks at the Seadrift Police Department, where he serves as a lieutenant.
The 36-year-old Seadrift resident is running for constable in Calhoun County Precinct 4 to continue serving his community.
"It is the ability to help someone that pays me," he said. "Constable is a job for the people, and I think that it needs to be taken up."
Warren has served as the bailiff for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 multiple times and handled civil paperwork, which is part of the job of a constable, he said.
"A lot of it goes hand in hand with what I do now," Warren said about a constable's duties.
Warren completed the Capital Area Council of Governments Law Enforcement Academy in 2011. He started at the Seadrift Police Department in 2013. He was the department's Certified Incident Commander during Hurricane Harvey and is its field training officer. He assists with budgets and is responsible for personnel and fleet maintenance.
He is also a mental health officer; is court security certified; and patrols with his partner, K9 Officer Eros, he said.
Warren received a lifesaving pin from the City of Seadrift in 2016 for saving the lives of two people who attempted suicide.
"As elected constable, I would actually do the job of the constable, which is the civil side," he said. "I wouldn't run around pretending to be a police officer; I would just bring integrity back to the office."
Warren is running on the Republican ticket in the March 3 primary against incumbent Kevin Koliba and Lee Jordan.
To learn more about Warren and his platform, contact him at warren0@me.com or 512-963-3423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.