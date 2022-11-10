An exhaustive investigation into the death of a Victoria West High School student days earlier could take weeks and will include a reconstruction of the crash, police said Thursday.
About 5:45 p.m. Monday, Diego Martinez, 18, of Victoria, was traveling “at a high rate of speed,” police said previously, near the 3600 block of North Main Street when he lost control of his 2004 Toyota Sequoia, veered southeast and rolled over, striking a tree, on Monday evening.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Investigators will “complete a series of calculations and formulas to determine Martinez’s speed prior to the crash” and will also perform a reconstruction of the crash at the site where it happened, Lauren Meaux, Victoria Police Department spokesperson, said Thursday.
It could take weeks to finish the investigation, she said.
On Thursday afternoon, at Victoria West High School, 307 W. Tropical Dr., students and faculty paused for a moment of silence during a pep rally to remember Martinez. His mother, Katherine Vasquez, and step-father, Javier Vasquez, both attended the pep rally.
Martinez’s younger brother, Fernando Martinez, 17, is a junior at Victoria West and wore his brother’s letterman jacket to the rally. Several other members of the family attended, as well.
Diego Martinez played football for the Victoria West varsity team and was a member of the Band of Warriors marching band.
Football coach Courtney Boyce wore a Dallas Cowboy’s Dak Prescott jersey on Thursday in remembrance of Martinez, who was a Cowboys fan, through and through, his step-father said.
Many of the students wore Cowboys gear on Thursday, not just at Victoria West, but also at Victoria East.
JoLeigh Burdett, 17, a junior at Victoria East, wore a Cowboys T-shirt all day. She never met Martinez, but she said everyone at the two high schools wanted to honor his memory in this way.
“It’s been hard on everyone,” Burdett said. “We all decided to wear Cowboys shirts since he was a fan. We want to remember him.”
Boyce spoke early in the rally, calling for the moment of silence.
Boyce thanked everyone for supporting Martinez’s team and family after the sudden tragedy.
After the moment of silence, the pep rally amped up, and the crowd of students shouted out. Team spirit carried the day.
Boyce said the team wants to have a great game Thursday while remembering Martinez. Several team members wore Martinez’s number, No. 78.
“His spirit is here. I can feel him here,” his mother wept after the rally.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Sunday with the reciting of the rosary at 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 706 E. Crestwood Drive.
Visitation will resume Monday at 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. Both will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. Rivers St.
The family welcomes the public to the service, Javier Vasquez said Thursday.