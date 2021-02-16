Several main water lines broke in the City of Victoria Tuesday, causing an interruption in many residents water supply, officials said.
The city was actively investigating the breaks and working to mitigate the issue, according to a 4:15 p.m. news release from city officials.
“This happened today and is completely separate from the rumors that were taking place yesterday,” the news release read. “Again, we are not cutting water off. Main water lines broke today (Feb. 16) due to the severe weather conditions.”
This is an ongoing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.
