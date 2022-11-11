Weekend plans could be rudely interrupted by rain, hail and strong winds Friday evening.
Most of the Crossroads are under a "Slight Risk" for severe weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi. The area includes all of Victoria, Calhoun, Goliad and Refugio counties and parts of DeWitt and Jackson counties.
Hail measuring 2 inches or more is the primary concern tonight, according to the weather service, but winds greater than 60 mph and strong thunderstorms are additional threats to consider Friday.
People who are outside during hailstorms can suffer a serious injury, the weather service reported.
Strong wind gusts could impact outdoor belongings Friday night.
"Damaging winds may cause dangerous driving conditions for high profile vehicles," NWS Corpus Christi wrote in a news release. "Damage to mobile homes, porches, and awnings is possible. Large fallen trees may produce isolated to scattered power outages."
Crossroads residents should also take note of a quick change from warm to cool weather.
"Overnight lows are expected to drop into the low to mid 40s across the northern Brush Country and Victoria Crossroads, with rest of South Texas in the low to mid 50s," the weather service in Corpus Christi said.
Mariners may also be affected by the severe weather if they are out on the coast. The National Weather Service issued a gale warning and small craft advisory in effect from 8 p.m. to noon Saturday along the middle Texas coast.
"Gusts up to 40 knots and seas up to 10 feet are possible Friday night through Saturday morning," the weather service said when referring to the gale conditions.
Small boats could face "choppy to occasionally rough conditions" out on the water Friday night and Saturday morning, the NWS reported. Boaters could face wind gusts of up to 30 knots.
Dangerous rip currents on coastal beaches will likely be more common tonight, NWS Corpus Christi said.