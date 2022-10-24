Crossroads Severe Weather Oct. 24

The Crossroads was sitting under a slight risk for severe weather Monday night and into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.

Cooler conditions are coming to the Crossroads this week, but only after some potentially severe weather rolls through the area.

The Crossroads are under what the National Weather Service deems to be a "Slight Risk" of severe weather, said Alina Nieves, a meteorologist with the weather service's Corpus Christi office. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible from 8 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Damaging winds greater than 60 miles per hour are the primary threat in this potential round of severe weather, which the weather service gave a 15% chance of happening late Monday and early Tuesday.

Hail measuring more than 1 inch and isolated tornadoes are secondary concerns, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of large hail arriving overnight was 5% as of Monday afternoon, while the odds for isolated tornadoes sat at 2%.

Even if the Crossroads dodges severe weather Monday night, the region will likely receive rainfall.

"Between a quarter and a half inch of rain could reach the area, but the overnight total could be up to 2 inches if there is severe weather," Nieves said.

Overnight rain chances in locations throughout the Crossroads exceed 90% Monday night, Nieves said. The precipitation could come around 9 or 10 p.m. Monday and it could clear around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

While the storms move through the region, a cold front is expected to roll in, as well. The weather service predicted high temperatures in Victoria will hover around the mid-to-upper 70s until conditions warm up into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

"It will be cooler again on Friday, as another cold front will be coming through," Nieves said. "Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s and on Saturday temperatures will get up into the lower 70s."

Isolated and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms could also appear Thursday and Friday, Nieves said.

As of Monday afternoon, the weather service forecasted rain chances of up to 35% Thursday and up to 50% on Friday.

"The rain chances could gradually decrease Friday and we will return to dry conditions again," Nieves said.

Dangerous swimming conditions due to a high risk of rip currents, particularly near piers and jetties, were present through Tuesday morning.

The weather service also issued a Small Craft Advisory that will be active through Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts from the south could reach up to 30 knots and seas could rise up to nine feet—increasingly hazardous conditions for boaters operating small vessels.

Leo Bertucci is a Report for America corps member who covers energy and environment for the Victoria Advocate.

