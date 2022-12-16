The incoming commissioner for Precinct 4 feels he is fully prepared to serve the Victoria County community he was born and raised in.
Kenneth Sexton, 57, runs Long Branch Ranch and Ag Service, where he builds fences and cattle pens and completes various welding jobs.
"As a self-employed business owner, I feel I should respect and value the people I meet," Sexton said.
As a county commissioner, Sexton said he wants to improve drainage systems in his precinct.
"There are areas that need attention in the Inez area," Sexton said. "There's a lot of work to do in order to keep roads from flooding. I plan to work with (the Texas Department of Transportation) to complete this big goal."
Sexton said he will get involved in countywide developments as well, such as the ongoing airport governance model selection process.
"That will be the biggest thing at the beginning of next year," he said.
The new commissioner also plans to follow the efforts of the recently renamed Victoria County Animal Services department, which welcomed a new director this fall.
"So far, I think things are heading in the right direction," Sexton said.
While serving in the Victoria County Commissioners Court, Sexton would like to develop relationships with local officials outside of his chamber. The soon-to-be county commissioner said a partnership between the city and county government is "already happening," but he would like to see it continue to grow.
Sexton said Victoria County residents living in Precinct 4 should know that he will strive to be a leader people can approach when they have a problem.
"I want citizens to know that I'm a hard worker who wants to make a difference," Sexton said. "The decisions I make won't be politically motivated. I just want to do what's best for the county."
"Working together, we can all make Victoria a better place to live and visit," Sexton added.
Outside of his public office and small business, Sexton said he will support organizations active in the Victoria County community, such as Wounded Warriors, the Victoria County Republican Party and local law enforcement groups.
"I have a busy life, but I like to help whenever I can," Sexton said.
Sexton and his Precinct 4 predecessor, Clint Ives, have spent time going over what Ives sees as items to keep in touch with in 2023.
"I consider him to be an outstanding gentleman, and I'm thankful for his help with preparing me for the role," Sexton said.
Sexton lives in Inez with his wife Traci. He has two daughters, Sage and Shelby, and a son, Zachary.