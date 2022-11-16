Rose Marie Garcia was sentenced to 38 years in prison Wednesday after jurors determined she had not shot her husband “under the immediate influence of sudden passion.” Garcia had previously taken the stand to testify she was the victim of years of emotional and physical abuse, a claim that the state and witnesses disputed.
Jurors deliberated for more than five hours, returning a sentence of 38 years for a first-degree murder charge and 15 years for a tampering or fabricating physical evidence, a human corpse, with intent to impair an investigation charge. District Judge Eli Garza, who presided over the trial, ordered the sentences to run at the same time.
“She will be a very old woman before she is eligible for parole,” Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said after the sentence was handed down, adding that she respects the jury’s sentence.
On June 10, 2019, Garcia shot her husband Mario Garcia Sr. with a .410 shotgun, loaded with lead pellets, in his face just above his left eye, likely killing him instantly, according to testimony Tuesday. She then wrapped his head in a black trash bag, placed his body on a purple blanket, tied rope around his arms and dragged him out the back door and through the yard about 75 feet, investigators testified previously.
Garcia’s attorney Keith Weiser said Garcia snapped after 40 years of physical and emotional abuse, shooting her husband in the midst of an early morning argument. But the state argued Garcia had killed her husband in a cold and calculated manner.
“She could have left (the argument),” Assistant District Attorney Andrea Harvey said during closing arguments, “but she made the decision to shoot him.”
Garcia’s three sons testified she was an abusive woman, Filley Johnson later said.
One of the sons said his mother was a malignant person, but Weiser said that son also frequently relied on her to babysit his children. This made no sense, Weiser said, adding the men were “embellishing” stories about Garcia.
“Their motive is they hate their mother because she murdered their father,” Weiser said during closing arguments. “She stood up and admitted what she had done. She waived her rights and talked with investigators.”
“She confessed only because Jaime (Garcia) found his father’s body,” Filley Johnson said. In court, the district attorney discussed the circumstances of the shooting, including the “two-by-three hole in that gentleman’s head,” referring to Mario Garcia Sr.’s gunshot wound.
Jaime Garcia, the defendant’s son, previously testified he found his father’s decaying remains behind his parents’ home, in a wooded ravine, after he hadn’t heard from him in about two weeks.
“She left him to rot for 10 days in the June heat,” Filley Johnson said. “It’s egregious. She often referred to her husband of 40 years’ remains as ‘it.’ This was a cool, calculated decision — dispassionate.”
Rose Marie Garcia testified she had killed her husband over an argument about infidelity, Filley Johnson said to the jury.
“If this is where we set the bar, then every marital argument could lead to murder,” she said and asked for a life sentence for Garcia.
The jury, four men and eight women, deliberated from about 9:40 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.
After Garcia was sentenced, four family members gave victim impact statements.
Shanna Garcia, Garcia’s daughter-in-law, spoke first, saying, in part, she deeply misses her father-in-law and the death has torn the family asunder, forever taking him away from his grandchildren.
“I will never be able to forgive you at this time,” she said to her mother-in-law. “Whatever was family, will never be. After today, you are dead to us.”
Mario Garcia Jr. also spoke to his mother, saying she had no right to be judge, jury and executioner to his father.
Rose Marie Garcia’s daughters, Amanda Stewart and Ashley Garcia, did not testify or speak in court but said afterward they will stand by their mother, no matter what.
“I hated my mom at first when I found out what she’d done,” Ashley Garcia said. “But I have forgiveness in my heart. I loved my dad, too. My mom lives with this every day, and look at her. She’s suffering. Aren’t we supposed to forgive. It’s hard to live with hate.”
Stewart said her brothers’ testimonies were lies, adding they were angry men wrongly attacking their mother.
“My mom didn’t abuse us or lock us in closets or do any of the things they said,” she said. “Anyone would tell you my parents were loving people, and that they loved each other.”