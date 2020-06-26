With election day fast approaching, Victoria County Sheriff contenders Justin Marr and Dale Fowler finally went toe-to-toe in the campaign’s lone debate, which was hosted by a local radio station and live-streamed on Facebook Thursday.
Fowler touted his budgetary and administrative experience. He has been president of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation for 20 years and served as special assistant to former Sheriff T. Michael O’Connor.
“The public should weigh my law enforcement and business experience,” he said. “The sheriff has to be able to set the vision and the mission of the agency and manage a $16.4 million budget and manage over 200 people.”
Marr said two decades of experience in the sheriff’s office, including tenures in both the detention and enforcement units, has prepared him to lead the office.
“You cannot effectively lead the women and men of the sheriff’s office if you have not walked in their path,” he said. “You cannot serve the community if you have not shared in their triumphs and in their tragedies.”
Both candidates said the office has to do a better job of retaining employees rather than investing in officers only to see them depart for better-paying jobs. But they’ve got different ideas of how to do it.
Marr previously told the Advocate he would work with county commissioners to establish a career progression plan and step pay plan that would offer pay increases.
Fowler said pay increases should be contingent on officers completing additional education and training.
The middle portion of the debate centered on the critiques of police that have swept the country since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. Both candidates said they do not think defunding the sheriff’s office is a good idea, but they did say the department has to protect Victoria County residents.
“There’s a large disconnect between law enforcement and the citizens we serve,” Marr said. “The first step is to reach out to the community, listen to them and reach some common ground.”
When asked whether any of the office’s use-of-force policies should be evaluated, Fowler said he is primarily concerned with making sure the department is hiring well-qualified candidates who will adhere to the department’s existing guidelines.
Marr said the department should reevaluate its use-of-force policies annually and train officers in defensive tactics in-house to build on their basic academy training.
Fowler said he wanted to work to find ways to increase funding for the office, touting his experience working with officials in Austin and Washington, D.C.
“I want to be a community-minded sheriff, one that will represent you in this region, in this state, in this nation and, most importantly, in your neighborhoods.” Fowler said.
Marr said he would oversee the budget with conservative principles in mind. He wants to take a look at the department’s administrative budget, which he said has increased 250% since O’Connor took office.
Both officers said they want to expand the department’s mental health diversion efforts.
Fowler proposed building a new facility that would provide in-house treatment for offenders with mental health issues in the greater Victoria region.
Marr said he thinks diversion training should be expanded to patrol officers to support the work the department’s mental health officers are already doing.
The election is on July 14. Early voting is open from Monday to July 10 at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is July 2.
