Sheriff Justin Marr confirmed that a false report about a mass casualty event at Aloe Elementary, 62 Chaparral Dr., was made Wednesday morning.
The investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon, but authorities suspect the call was made from the vicinity of Patti Welder Middle School, 1604 N. East St.
Marr said the response was "very swift" and involved a large number of law enforcement officers.
About 11 a.m., the Victoria Police Department 911 center received a fraudulent call about an active mass casualty incident at a local elementary school about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The caller relayed obvious false information about their observations, according to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon by the Victoria County Sheriff's Office and school district. That determination was supported by cellphone geographical data, the release said.
Nevertheless, law enforcement responded immediately to the location of the "threat."
No credible threat was verified against any Victoria Independent School District campus. The sheriff's office is investigating the false report.
