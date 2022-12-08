Deputies arrested a woman on Wednesday on human smuggling charges after determining she was pretending to be a district attorney's employee, authorities said.
About 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Victoria County deputies stopped a vehicle on a traffic violation near Raisin in the 9000 block of U.S. 59 South, according to a sheriff's office news release.
The vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, was displaying the emblem of the Starr County District Attorney’s Office. A license plate check of the vehicle showed that it was registered to the 229th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Magali Rosa, 40. Rosa identified herself as an employee of the Starr County District Attorney’s Office.
A subsequent investigation by the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security revealed that Rosa was not an employee of the Starr County District Attorney’s Office, and she was utilizing the vehicle for human smuggling.
There were five additional occupants inside the vehicle, including four undocumented immigrants. Juan Charles, 40, was identified as a passenger in the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office investigation revealed that the vehicle was assigned to a crime victim coordinator who was an employee of the 229th Judicial District Attorney’s Office named Bernice Garza.
The sheriff's office in cooperation with Homeland Security arrested Magali Rosa on engaging in conspiracy/human smuggling. Additionally, Juan Charles was arrested on engaging in conspiracy/human smuggling and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Magali Rosa and Juan Charles were taken to Corpus Christi where they were remanded to federal custody.
The four undocumented immigrants were released to Border Patrol for processing.
Prior to the traffic stop, 229th Judicial District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez had initiated an investigation concerning Bernice Garza’s criminal misuse of the District Attorney’s vehicle. That investigation was unfolding simultaneously with the investigation in Victoria County. On Tuesday, District Attorney Ramirez announced that Bernice Garza had been arrested and terminated from his office.
Sheriff Marr would like to commend the excellent work by his deputies and Homeland Security Investigations along with the assistance of the Victoria Police Department in regards to this incident. Sheriff Marr publicly condemns this example of a violation of public trust and would like to remind everyone that no one is above the law.