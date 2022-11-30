Authorities think a deceased immigrant found along a Jackson County highway Wednesday morning fell to his death while hiding somewhere on the exterior of an 18-wheeler or another vehicle.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office reported earlier that day on their Facebook page the man was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. However, Jackson County Sheriff Kelly R. Janica said later in the day that is likely not the complete story.

The man was found dead along U.S. 59 by Edna police Wednesday morning after a driver called to report the body, Janica said Wednesday evening.

The 25-year-old Mexican national appeared to have fallen from an 18-wheeler or other vehicle while traveling at "a high rate of speed," Janica said. Authorities think the man was not hiding inside the truck's trailer, but rather somewhere else on its exterior, he said.

"On one side of his flesh, it looks like a truck tire mashed up against him and left some bruising there," Janica said. "Sometimes people will stow away on these big trucks."

About 3 a.m. Wednesday, a driver notified authorities after spotting the man.

"It was real foggy right before the wind changed last night. A guy called and said he thought he saw a body on the road right there by the (Farm-to-Market Road 530) exit," Janica said. "An Edna city officer went out and found the man. There were no signs of an impact."

Identification found on the man identified him as a Mexican national, Janica said. The sheriff did not identify the man, but added authorities know who he is.

"He had been arrested 15 days ago for illegal entry into the United States," Janica said. "He was obviously traveling north to get back into the states."

The man was not carrying any documentation that would indicate he was in the United States legally, Janica said.

Janica did not have details about the man's arrest because said it occurred outside Jackson County.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials were not involved in the investigation into the man's death, Janica said, because it was not a vehicle crash.

"There was no debris from an automobile," Janica said. "No signs whatsoever he had been struck."

Since January, Jackson County has recovered 111 stolen vehicles, conducted 54 pursuits, had 46 human smuggling cases, 47 bailouts and arrested 110 undocumented immigrants, Janica said.

"We've had over 14,000 calls for service and 8,000 traffic stops," Janica said.

In May, deputies discovered 70-100 immigrants, many suffering injuries from heat exhaustion and asphyxiation, in the trailer of an 18-wheeler near Ganado. The exact number of immigrants was never determined because many ran from and eluded authorities.

The sheriff said he thinks the immigration situation in Texas is a dire one.

"The administration, the way it is, is not helping us," he said. "They are costing the local people money. Jackson County taxpayers will have to pay for this man's autopsy. It is a big problem for Texas. If it keeps going this way, there won't be a Texas."