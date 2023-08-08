Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr has announced his intention to seek reelection in 2024.
"It has been my honor to serve the people of Victoria County for 25 years as a member of the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office," Marr said in a statement. "Undoubtedly, though, I can say my greatest professional honor has been serving as your Victoria County Sheriff for the last 3 years."
Marr served his first term after winning the office in 2020. Marr was preceded by former Sheriff T. Michael O'Connor.
In an statement issued Thursday, Marr said he has led his office through unprecedented challenges that have affected not only Victoria County but also the entire nation.
Marr said he also has improved employee staffing and career progression opportunities. He said he has provided a platform for increased professionalism and created a leadership team that prioritizes the wellbeing of Victoria County residents.
"The result is a stable Victoria County Sheriff’s Office where the culture and mindset is focused on our community’s safety and security," Marr said in his statement, adding, "My team and I have more goals to accomplish in preparing the Sheriff’s Office to meet the evolving needs and challenges that Victoria County will face in the future. I humbly ask for your support in reaching those goals."