A Woodsboro man who authorities said lured deputies to his home by calling to report gunshots was killed after exchanging fire with deputies Tuesday morning.
Franco Miguel Anzaldua, 24, was killed about 5 a.m. outside his home on Pugh Street in Woodsboro after firing two four-round volleys at two deputies, Refugio County Sheriff Raul "Pinky" Gonzales said that evening.
An investigation by the Texas Rangers was underway, and Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Emi Riemenschneider had ordered a toxicology report on Anzaldua.
Gonzales said he thinks Anzaldua was intoxicated from drugs or alcohol at the time. Anzaldua's mother told deputies her son had been drinking "all night," Gonzales said.
The mother also called to warn the sheriff's office that her son had a gun in his back pocket after he made the initial call reporting the gunshots, Gonzales said.
"He came out of the house, and the deputies told him to throw down his gun. He refused," Gonzales said. "He went back in his house for just a few seconds and came back out and started firing on the deputies. He fired a spurt of four, then another four. We returned fire."
Anzaldua's mother told Gonzales that her son "wanted to commit suicide by cop," Gonzales said.
The shootout was recorded on the deputies' car and body cameras, Gonzales added.
"We've had issues with him before," Gonzales said. "He attacked one of my deputies with a drill a few months ago and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon."