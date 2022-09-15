The Victoria County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects in connection to the threatening social media posts which circulated Tuesday night.
Both suspects are students within the Victoria school district, and were charged with making false alarm or false report, which is a state jail felony according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
One of the suspects, 17-year-old Jeremiah John Johnson, was charged as an adult and taken to the Victoria County Jail.
The other suspect was arrested as a juvenile and taken to the Victoria Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Because the person is a juvenile, the sheriff's office did not release their identity.
The two arrests were made following an investigation by the office's Patrol Division and School Resource Officer Division.
The sheriff's office said they believe there are "no additional threats associated with this incident."