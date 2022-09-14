After a threatening post about Victoria West High School circulated Tuesday night on Snapchat, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday there is “no cause for alarm.”
Sheriff Justin Marr said in a statement that his office had added additional deputies to the campus and parking lot areas of the school’s campus, in an “abundance of caution.”
His office’s investigation into the post found that it had been shared across the country and not just in Victoria.
“School and law enforcement functions are remaining normal at this time,” the statement said.
A Victoria school district spokesperson said the district had notified parents about the situation Wednesday morning through the district’s parent notification system.
A statement from Victoria West High School released on Facebook Wednesday morning said the school and district are aware of the situation and working with law enforcement.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.