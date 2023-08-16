Shiner students' STAAR results above state average

The state released the results of this years STAAR tests and in Lavaca County shows positive results across the board in the face of a new online testing format.
Hallettsville ISD
Student in the Hallettsville School District beat the state average across the board with the exception of just missing the state average with 8th grade social studies.
In some subjects the district beat the state average by double digits.
"We're very pleased at the progress we've made this year," Hallettsville Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Bludau said.
Bludau was particularly proud of how the district performed in 5th grade science. While the districts approaching grade level percentage went down their meets level and masters level increased and the district beat the state average across the board in the subject.
Historically the subject can be a challenge with changing standards of the test, she said.
"That's what we look at to see how we did and how we can get better every year," Bludau said.
The district will focus on improving reading this year given the new online format of the test as well as improving testing strategies for it, she said.
Bludau praised Curriculum Dr. Mandy Bucek in working with all the schools in helping the staff work together to achieve the results.
"We truly appreciate the effort of the parents, staff, everyone in achieving these results," she said.
Note: This story was edited Aug. 16. The original version contained inaccurate data and information.
Shiner ISD
Shiner School District performed well in the STAAR test results, with almost every grade having over 90% of students approach grade level scores. The only underperforming area was eighth grade social studies students at 76%, which is better than the state average.
“We treat test results from the state the same every year. We look at them. We evaluate them to see our strengths and our weaknesses and see see where we can improve,” Superintendent Alex Remschel said.
Given the new format and increased rigor of the STAAR exam this year, Remschel was happy the district met its expectations and looks to improve on this year’s result.
“Our focus is on the meets and masters,” he said. “If we focus on those the approaches go up with it.”
He credited “Team Shiner” for the success, given all the hard work the district put in to achieve its consistent results.
Outside of it’s fifth graders, Vysehrad ISD, a small rural district of about 100 students, saw positive results across the board.
The biggest challenge for the students was the shift to an online format, Vysehrad Superintendent Robin Trojcak said.
Students had difficulty applying the same test strategies they did with written tests, Trojcak said. There were tools to accommodate, but many of the students didn’t feel comfortable with them.
In order to increase performance, the district has incorporated more online assessments into its curriculum.
She emphasized focusing on reading as an improvement area, as it is critical to understanding the other subjects tested. She said she believes any improvement there will naturally follow to the other subjects.
Sweet Home ISD
Sweet Home School District, another small district, also saw declines in performances in some grades and increases in others, but overall saw positive scores.
Notably, third graders finished with a score of 94% approaching grade level in reading and 100% in Math. Fourth graders declined from a similar performance last year to 64% approaching grade level in reading and 71% in math.
Attempts by the Victoria Advocate to reach district officials about the results were unsuccessful.
Moulton ISD
Superintendent: Dr. Renee Fairchild
Moulton School District results were mixed. Fifth and eighth graders beat state averages across the board and had over 90% scoring approaches grade level in most subjects.
Science was the exception, with 77% of fifth graders having approaches grade level and eighth graders having 81%.
Two grades with notable struggles were third and fourth graders with 65% and 60%, respectively, finishing with approaches grade level.
Attempts by the Victoria Advocate to reach district officials about the results were unsuccessful.
Ezzell ISD
Ezzell School District had 100% of grades 3-6 with approaches grade level or better in reading and mathematics. Some 92% of seventh graders had approaches grade levels or better in the same subjects.
Notable issues were eighth graders who, across all four of their tested subjects, finished 70% or lower at approaching grade levels. Only 50% of third graders test in science finished with the same level.
Attempts by the Advocate to reach district officials about the results were unsuccessful.