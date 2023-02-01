A man who police say was seriously injured in an officer involved shooting at an apartment complex days earlier was released from the hospital and taken to jail Tuesday.
Jorge Luis Lozano, 26, of Victoria, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Lozano was jailed with bail set at $300,000.
Police were called just before 10 p.m. Friday after a single gunshot rang from a second-floor apartment in The Pointe Victoria apartment complex, 2402 N. Ben Wilson St. A woman could be heard wailing as one man left the apartment and walked away.
Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a department spokesman, said, “Officers arrived on scene at 10 p.m. and upon arrival engaged the armed offender in the parking lot, where an officer involved shooting occurred.”
He said Lozano was taken to a hospital, as was a 37-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, who also were injured in the initial shooting. All three had serious injuries, he said.
The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave in accordance with police department policy, and the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.
The female victim had been released from the hospital, as of Saturday.
It is unclear whether the male victim was still hospitalized Wednesday.
Neither victim was identified by authorities.
According to court records, Lozano was convicted in May of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, which is a Class A misdemeanor.